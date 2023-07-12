CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted sex offender, according to a press release.

U.S. Marshals are searching for Gabriel Allen Hargus, 46, of Mineral Wells, West Virginia. He is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, West Virginia State Police, and West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on warrants for three counts of 2nd-degree Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and a Parole Violation.

Hargus was convicted in February 2011 for Possession of Materials Depicting a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct and 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse of a 13-year-old female victim. He was sentenced to two years in prison, 30 years of extended supervision, and a lifetime registration as a sex offender.

Hargus is known to drive a 2016 Silver Ford Focus with West Virginia registration N3R908. Officials say he is aware that he is wanted and is currently hiding from police. It is believed he fled from the state.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hargus please call the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-WANTED-2 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at 304-347-5136. Tips can also be emailed to the CUFFED Task Force Tip Hotline here. All tips are kept confidential.