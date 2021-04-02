UK variant hits the Ohio Valley, one man has died from it

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County health officials confirm one man has died of the UK variant of COVID and eight others were diagnosed with it, but have recovered.

County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble said the latest person who tested positive for the UK Variant died.

Gamble explained the patient was an older man who lived alone and had no travel history.

He said the first eight diagnosed with the UK variant in mid-March all lived in an adult group home and did no traveling, although perhaps employees at the home may have.

Gamble said the UK variant seems to present more extreme, harsh symptoms than the original virus. He added they are learning that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are effective against the variant.

The state is now testing some (but not all) of the specimens gathered at testing sites for the UK variant, but the results take at least a week to come back.

You may get your initial results—either positive or negative—in a day or two, but it might be a week or longer before you are told that it’s the UK variant. In the meantime, the treatment is the same, and some people are recovered by that time. Howard Gamble, Ohio County Health Administrator

Gamble predicted that those results will start to come back more quickly.

He said the South African variant has not yet been seen here