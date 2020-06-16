UMWA raising $1 million for WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A grassroots effort to honor United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) President Cecil E. Roberts aims to raise $1 million for the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

This is according to a WVU Medicine press release, which stated that Roberts, a native West Virginian, has been UMWA president for roughly 25 years and is a sixth-generation coal miner. More than 2,600 union members have already donated to the effort, raising more than $400,000. The money will, of course, go to the Children’s Hospital and the new Pediatric Heart and Vascular Institute within it will be named after Roberts.

“The United Mine Workers of America is proud to contribute to the health and safety of future generations by donating to the creation of a new pediatric heart and vascular hospital wing at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital,” UMWA International Secretary-Treasurer Levi Allen said in the release.

Allen continued.

“It is highly appropriate that this wing be named after UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts. He has dedicated his life to protecting the health and security of not only coal miners and other members of our union, but their families as well. Hundreds of thousands of workers and their children have quality healthcare today because of the work Cecil Roberts has accomplished in his career of dedication to ordinary working families.”

The UMWA donation supports the “Grow Children’s” capital campaign, which seeks to raise $60 million for a new children’s hospital that will provide comprehensive healthcare services for children and families at the state-of-the-art facility, the release stated. The hospital is being built right next to Ruby Memorial Hospital and it’s slated for completion in 2021. The hospital will have 150 beds and stand at nine stories high.

The President Cecil E. Roberts-United Mine Workers of America Pediatric Heart & Vascular Institute will offer a range of specialized services – including early diagnosis, monitoring and care planning during pregnancy through the Maternal-Fetal Medicine department. The 6,300-square-foot facility will feature: