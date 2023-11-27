PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A new step in gathering information on Paden City is being taken while the residents have been experiencing an ongoing water crisis since at least 2019, when they received a notice of PCE in their water supply.

The University of Kentucky is working with residents of Paden City by conducting a community-wide study with those 18 years or older to identify exposure concerns, the use of tap water, and any health experiences associated.

They are then doing a sub-study on 20 individuals who will provide blood samples, home water samples, and hand a small air badge in their home for one week.

”I think she’s going to show that the citizens of the city are truly sick and that there needs to be a study done down here more than what the EPA is doing. People think it’s just in the water here, but it’s in the ground we’re walking on. It’s in the air you breathe, it’s in the water you drink, and it can even be in the rain that rains.” Tonya Shuler – Paden City Water Crisis Group

”I have a wonderful team back at the University of Kentucky and also beyond, where we have expertise in chemistry, in geospatial analysis and data analysis. Also, laboratory analysis. We’ll be able to analyze samples for TCE.” Dr. Erin Haynes – Professor/Environmental Health Scientist, University of Kentucky

They are looking for participants.

If you are interested in being involved, you can scan the QR code, or contact Dr. Haynes directly by calling 859-562-2119 or by email at Erin.Haynes@uky.edu.

They hope to have results by late spring to early summer.