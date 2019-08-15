Update: ‘Active Shooter’ in Hancock County not conclusively linked to first reported incident

There are several new pieces of information in the Hancock County WV case, but still a lot of questions.

Here’s what we learned this morning.

The first victim — the woman who was shot and killed — was the wife of the man who is now in custody.

The second new piece of information is the alleged shooter — who was stopped in the end by law enforcement officer’s gunshot — is going to recover.

They say he was shot in the neck — not in the head — he’s at Allegheny General in Pittsburgh where he is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

He has 2 weapons in the cab of his blue and silver pick up truck.

Sheriff Ralph Fletcher says that man is linked to the two sites — where several people and a dog were injured by gunfire and flying debris.

But he is not conclusively linked to the first incident — the shooting that left the wife dead.

They are not labeling this as domestic — at least at this point.

They say it was definitely an active shooter incident.

Wtrf.com will have continuing coverage of this story.