1  of  2
Breaking News
1 Confirmed dead; 3 injured including the suspect after active shooter in Hancock County Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Update: ‘Active Shooter’ in Hancock County not conclusively linked to first reported incident

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There are several new pieces of information in the Hancock County WV case, but still a lot of questions.

Here’s what we learned this morning.

The first victim — the woman who was shot and killed — was the wife of the man who is now in custody.

The second new piece of information is the alleged shooter — who was stopped in the end by law enforcement officer’s gunshot — is going to recover.

They say he was shot in the neck — not in the head — he’s at Allegheny General in Pittsburgh where he is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

He has 2 weapons in the cab of his blue and silver pick up truck.
Sheriff Ralph Fletcher says that man is linked to the two sites — where several people and a dog were injured by gunfire and flying debris.

But he is not conclusively linked to the first incident — the shooting that left the wife dead.

They are not labeling this as domestic — at least at this point.

They say it was definitely an active shooter incident.

Wtrf.com will have continuing coverage of this story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter