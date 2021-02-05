UPDATE: Man arrested after false report of hostage situation in Pocahontas County

UPDATE (2/5/2021 11:26 a.m.):

BARTOW, W.Va. — A reported hostage situation in Pocahontas County has been confirmed as false by the West Virginia State Police.

According to a West Virginia State Police spokesperson, the situation was a false report by a landlord in the Bartow area “to try to get renters out.”

As a result of the false reporting, the individual who reported the false hostage situation has been arrested.

UPDATE (2/5/2021 11:05 a.m.):

BARTOW, W.Va. — The reported hostage situation in Pocahantas County has been resolved.

According to the West Virginia State Police there has been one arrest made, but no further details are available at this time.

ORIGINAL (2/5/2021 9:48 a.m.):

BARTOW, W.Va. (WBOY/WVNS) — Multiple agencies, including West Virginia State Police, are responding to a hostage situation in Pocahontas County.

Dispatchers said the scene is near the Staunton-Parkersburg Turnpike in the Bartow area. They first received the call at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Dispatchers confirmed the scene is still “active and ongoing” as of 9 a.m.

State Police said one person is currently in custody as of 10 a.m. on Friday.

Further details are limited at this time