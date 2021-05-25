UPDATE: Man reported missing in West Virginia found dead

FRANKFORD, WV (WVNS) — 5/25/2021 9:30 a.m. UPDATE: A search for a missing man in Greenbrier County turned into a tragic ending.

West Virginia State Police confirmed Adam Crookshanks was found dead by investigators on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. His body was discovered in the Frankford area.

No further details were released, as troopers are still investigating his death.

MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) — 5/22/2021 11:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Greenbrier County are looking for a missing man.

Troopers with the Lewisburg detachment of West Virginia State Police said Adam Lewis Crookshanks, 39, was last seen on May 14, 2021. They said he was seen around 8:30 p.m. on Vago Road in Maxwelton.

Police said he left a voicemail on his mother’s phone on May 16, 2021, saying goodbye. Crookshanks is 6’1″ with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and black t-shirt. He has a scar on the left side of his face and is missing half of his left ring finger.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Trooper J. D. Dowdy at the Lewisburg Detachment of the State Police at 304-647-7600 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at 304-647-7911.