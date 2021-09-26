UPDATE: Three dead after plane crash in Lansing area of Fayette County

LANSING, WV (WVNS) — Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, 7:05 p.m. UPDATE: Three people are dead after a possible plane crash in the Lansing area of Fayette County.

According to the West Virginia State Police, the crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arriving on the scene, officers located the wreck behind a barn on Opossum Creek Road. They found three dead men inside of the plane.

The three men are identified as Nick Fletcher, 38, Michael Taphouse, 36, and Wesley Farley, 39. All three are from the Chesapeake, Virginia area.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have taken control of the investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sept. 26, 2021 3:45 p.m. First responders are on the scene of a plane crash in the Lansing area of Fayette County.

According to dispatchers, the area is secured and blocked off. They said first responders are currently waiting for Federal Partners to assist.

According to the Associated Press, it was a Beech C23 that crashed down in the woods near a campground. There is no word on any injuries.