UPDATE: Victim of fatal shooting at College Park apartments identified as WVU student

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has confirmed that the man who was killed as a result of the shooting at College Park near WVU’s downtown campus was a student at the university.

University officials said the victim has been identified as Eric James Smith, 21, of Clementon, New Jersey. WVU officials said James was a sophomore majoring in multidisciplinary studies.

UPDATE (2/28/2020 9:20 a.m.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – (WOWK/WBOY) – The two individuals who police said were involved in a shots fired incident near West Virginia University’s campus were arrested at Walmart in Morgantown, according to a press release from the Granville Police Department.

The release stated that on Friday at approximately 4:15 a.m., multiple police agencies, including the Granville Police Department, were dispatched to Walmart at 5605 University Town Center Drive to assist in the apprehension of two suspects. Police said the suspects were involved in a shooting incident at College Park, an apartment living area east of WVU’s main campus, early Friday morning.

College Park is a public/private entity and is a separate campus property that is removed from the main downtown campus, according to WVU University Relations.

Officers said both suspects were arrested without incident. The release stated that no additional information about this incident will be released by the Granville Police Department at this time.

Officers with the Granville Police Department said that WVU Police is leading the investigation and the Granville Police Department provided assistance.

There is no word on the identities of the suspects or any victims involved in this incident, however, College Park’s website states that residents of the apartment complex must be students.

