Updated color-coding system map in WV shows Ohio County in green

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, revealed an updated color-coding system map for West Virginia.

Ohio County has officially moved back to green as it was in the yellow category.

Brooke County remains in the “yellow” category.

Currently only one county is in the red and that’s Logan county while Monroe county is the only county in orange.

The colors range from minimal community transmission in green, moderate transmission in yellow, higher transmission in orange and substantial transmission in red.

According to the WV DOE, Counties in the yellow will have local education leaders work with county health departments to determine increased mitigation measures such as:

  • Required masks for grades 3 and above in congregant settings where social distancing is limited
  • Increased hand washing and hygiene protocols.
  • Increased student cohorting by limiting exposure outside of core groups.
  • Limiting activities where social distancing is not feasible.
  • Increased community engagement to prevent escalation of disease

