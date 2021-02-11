US Attorney Bill Powell stepping down at end of this month

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- US Attorney Bill Powell is officially stepping down.

US Attorney Bill Powell calls the last three and a half years a success.

He’s championed Department of Justice initiatives, battled the drug epidemic, but that’s not all he’s done.

The team he’s led has done a lot. They broke significant records when it comes to prosecutions, and the rate of violence in the Northern District is down. Powell says they’ve had a lot of important cases…. many with great results.

They’ve even had great cooperative efforts with law enforcement and other federal agents they work with.

And now Powell looks back, saying it’s been a great run.

“There are a lot of things to be proud of. It was a great honor to lead this great group of men and women in this district for 31/2 years. I’ve told people lots of times… It was the best job I’ve ever had. I’ve got to work with incredibly great people, doing incredibly great things.” US Attorney Bill Powell, Northern District of West Virginia

Powell believes they’ve done things the right way. He says they always try to be as even as they can and act justly.

He believes they’re leaving the next US attorney with a really good team, and can’t thank the people he’s worked with enough.

Powell isn’t stepping down until the 28th.