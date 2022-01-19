US judge dismisses lawsuit filed by Whitey Bulger’s family

WASHINGTON – JANUARY 2: Two Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) artist composite images of fugitive James “Whitey” Bulger are shown in this handout photo released by the FBI January 2, 2003 in Washington, DC. Bulger is on the FBI’s top ten most wanted fugitive list for crimes related to his involvement with the Mafia, specifically on charges of racketeering, extortion and drug trafficking. Bulger has also been charged with being involved in the murders of 21 people. (Photo by FBI/Getty Images)

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by family members of Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger Jr., who was beaten to death in a federal prison in West Virginia.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey granted the government’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

The judge ruled federal law precludes the family’s ability to sue over a decision to transfer Bulger to the prison at Hazelton.

The family accused the Bureau of Prisons and multiple prison system employees of failing to protect Bulger.

Bulger was 89 when he was killed in 2018 on the same day he was transferred from another prison