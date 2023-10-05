CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — U.S. Marshals have been sent to take a helicopter owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family-owned business Bluestone Resources over unpaid debts, court documents show.

The writ of execution was filed in the United States District Court of the Western District of Virginia on Thursday.

It says this is in reference to a decision made by the United States District Court for the District of Delaware in 2021 that favored Caroleng Investments Limited over Bluestone Resources, Inc., which is owned by Gov. Justice’s family.

A total of $10,132,520.20 was awarded, plus a 9% yearly interest rate from May 13, 2020, until payment, according to court documents.

Now, the U.S. Marshals are being ordered to take the Bell helicopter which is located at or in the area of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in Virginia. Marshals are also being told to take logs and records, accessories, attachments, parts, repairs, additions, accessions, substitutions, and “exchanges relating to the helicopter,” as well as “costs and expenses” and proceeds from the helicopter, court documents show.