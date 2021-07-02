USW reaches bargaining agreement with Viatris over Morgantown facility closure

USW announcement

PITTSBURGH -–The United Steelworkers union (USW) today announced that it reached a final agreement with Viatris over the effects of the company’s decision to close its formerly Mylan-owned pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Morgantown, W. Va.

The union has been bargaining with Viatris since March on behalf of 850 members of Local 8-957. Last month, members visited the West Virginia Capitol to raise awareness about the impacts of the closure.

“Closing this plant is a tragic decision, and we fought hard to get these hard workers an agreement that reflects their years of dedication and service,” said USW Vice President of Human Affairs Fred Redmond, who also leads the union’s health care bargaining. “We will continue fighting for these members and their community and do everything we can to ease the burden of this transition.”

The agreement includes both severance pay and other benefits for workers who will lose their jobs July 31, when the facility is set to close. Viatris announced the closure last December.

Viatris and United Steelworkers Reach Agreement on Separation Pay and Benefits for Chestnut Ridge Employees

We are pleased to announce that Viatris and the United Steelworkers Union (USW) have reached an agreement on the effects of the Chestnut Ridge Plant closure upon impacted employees represented by the USW, including a generous severance package provided by Viatris that contains pay and benefits.

As we stated in December, the decision to cease operations at Chestnut Ridge as part of a global, multi-site restructuring initiative was one we did not take lightly and in no way reflects upon the company’s appreciation for the commitment, work ethic and valuable contributions of our employees. Therefore, it has always been our intent to provide generous comprehensive severance packages for all of those impacted in an effort to help ease the transition for them and their families. We especially appreciate all those with long and respected tenures who helped pave the way for the company’s growth in its early years. We remain committed to treating those impacted fairly and with respect as we also continue to work with West Virginia public officials and others to try to identify viable alternatives for the site outside of the company’s network