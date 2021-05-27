Vaccinated In West Virginia? You Could Be A Millionaire

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:
June 10 2021 05:00 pm

(WTRF)- During his coronavirus briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a new incentive to get those in West Virginia vaccinated.

‘I don’t want to sit back and let Ohio dominate the news,’ Gov Justice said.

Gov. Justice says the new incentive plan will be drawings that will consist of million-dollar prize lottery drawings, scholarship winners, and Ford F-150 trucks.

West Virginia will announce rules for the drawings on tuesday next week.

The first drawing will begin on West Virginia Day, June 20.

Gov. Justice says those who at least have 1 shot will be entered into the drawing.

Gov. Justice didn’t go into details about where the money will come from but said West Virginia still has money in the CARES Act.

‘If you don’t get a vaccine now, there will be a run on vaccines, said Gov. Justice.’

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter