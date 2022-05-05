OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

More economic development growth has made its way to the Ohio Valley and with it hundreds of jobs in the making.

Veloxint will be another addition to Touchstone Research Laboratory.

The research lab invents and spins businesses out.

Touchstone acquired the company from Boston with the technology being invented at MIT.

With a license agreement with MIT, Touchstone is able to spin the business out locally.

Which is great for the Mountain State because with it comes the possibility of hundreds of jobs.

“So Veloxint will be manufacturing the world’s strongest and hardest copper alloys, tungsten alloys and chromium alloys here. We expected to go to 200 to 300 jobs within the next few years.” Brian Joseph – President/CEO Touchstone Research Laboratory

Governor Justice, Congressman McKinley, local officials and of course Baby Dog were all there as well to share in the importance of a business like this for the region.