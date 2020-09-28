Veteran now Magistrate Judge nationally recognized for STILL being a hero

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — A hero’s work doesn’t stop when one job finishes. And one veteran in Marshall County is being recognized for a rare accomplishment.

There’s just nothing more powerful in life than altering someone’s life path for the good. We did that in Iraq. We had so many people come up and tearfully tell us how their life had changed their lives and how we freed them from an evil dictator. Most notably here in Marshall County, I had a former victim in a case that I had worked come up to me and it was probably the most powerful experience of my life. She said you probably don’t remember me but I was a victim in a case of yours a long time ago and no one ever believed me that I was being abused until you came along. Zack Allman, Marshall County Magistrate Judge, Iraq veteran

Veteran of Foreign Wars started a campaign in February honoring veterans who continue to serve in their community after active duty… Now Allman’s story is being shared in their national publication.

When asked why he thinks this Still Serving Hero recognition is a rarity in the VFW, Allman doesn’t believe he deserves this acclamation above any other veteran. However, he says his one year of service deployed in Iraq at 19 years old has followed him through his whole life into his chosen path of law enforcement.

Predominately fighting sexual assault, child abuse and internet crimes against children while serving with the sheriff’s office… to now teaching criminal justice at Bethany College and Wheeling University while holding the title as magistrate judge — He says his life is like so many other American veterans who have one goal…