GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The community was invited to a Meet the Candidates night at Ruttenbucks in Glen Dale.

This is the second time that this event has been hosted by the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council, which was created to support the need for veteran advocacy in the area.

Candidates from across the Mountain State were invited to speak on their plans for the future if they were to be elected.

Founder, Jeremy Harrison, says that some of the main issues veterans are hoping to hear about from the candidates are veteran suicide, homelessness, and medical care.

“There aren’t very many opportunities for candidates to get together and talk to people about what it is that they want to do. It also turns out that they typically speak about veteran issues, so it’s good for us as a council, as well to hear what their thoughts are about working for veterans.” Jeremy Harrison – Founder, Northern Panhandle Veterans Council

He says that getting together in person with candidates allows for a more informative and genuine interaction when discussing serious topics that can sway a vote one way or another.

The Northern Panhandle Veterans Council is always looking for new members, and Jeremy emphasized that you do not have to be a veteran to be part of the council. You just have to support them.