Vice President Pence to visit Mountain State Saturday

Washington, DC (WTRF)- On Saturday, August 15th, Vice President Pence will travel to White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

There, the Vice President will meet with Governor Jim Justice on efforts to combat COVID-19 and safely reopening West Virginia.

As of 9:00 AM, August 14 the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports there have been 339,349 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,151 total cases and 153 deaths.

This event will be covered by pool press only.