VIDEO: Gov. Justice provides a prayer for President Trump and The First Lady

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Justice offered a prayer for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
You can watch the prayer in the video player above.
