WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Wheeling Heritage Port will be hosting a vigil.

Today, June 24 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Heritage Port 1201 Water Street, Wheeling, WV a SCOTUS decision day vigil will be held.

All are welcome to attend.

There will be a series of vigils held around the state TONIGHT at 7 pm in Morgantown, Beckley, Lewisburg, Parkersburg, Shepherdstown, and Wheeling. Charleston’s vigil will be at 8:30.

Check WV FREE social media for details regarding vigil locations.