Virtual Ceremony: New Adjutant General takes command

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is hosting a virtual Change of Command Ceremony at approximately 2 p.m. Jan. 4. The ceremony officially marks the transition from Maj. Gen. James A. Hoyer to Brig. Gen. William E. “Bill” Crane as Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard.

Hoyer announced his intent to retire from the position of Adjutant General on Nov. 23, 2020. However, he will still be playing a major role in the state’s COVID-19 response and vaccine distribution plans as leader of the Joint Interagency Task Force and as a senior associate vice president at WVU.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) congratulated Hoyer on his years of service and wished Crane good luck as he takes the position.