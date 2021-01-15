VP Pence arrives in Charleston for Brig. Gen. Yeager memorial service

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 15, 2021, there have been 1,711,796 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 106,649 total cases and 1,733 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 86-year old female from Monongalia County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 90-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Upshur County, a 92-year old male from Ohio County, a 72-year old male from Pleasants County, a 93-year old female from Wood County, a 94-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Gilmer County, a 90-year old female from Wood County, a 47-year old female from Raleigh County, a 91-year old female from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Wetzel County, an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year old female from Lewis County, a 95-year old female from Ohio County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 95-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Tucker County, a 98-year old female from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Logan County, a 93-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year old male from Pleasants County, a 52-year old male from Marion County, an 80-year old male from Putnam County, and an 80-year old female from Putnam County.