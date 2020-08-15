VP Pence visits the Mountain State, discusses schools, COVID-19

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (CBS)–Vice President Mike Pence visited The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia today for a series of appearances with Gov. Jim Justice to discuss efforts to combat COVID-19 and safely reopening West Virginia schools

Gov. Justice has delayed the start of public schools in West Virginia but has said he would like for students to be able to return in person, while attempting steps toward safety.

On Friday, Justice rolled out a color-coded map to show residents of West Virginia counties whether in-class education would be considered safe. It is based on a rolling seven-day average of newly-identified cases, adjusted per one-hundred-thousand.

West Virginia, up to now, has been hit only relatively hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with 8,457 total cases and 160 deaths reported by the state through Saturday morning.

Justice is the owner of The Greenbrier and also faces a re-election challenge by Democrat Ben Salango, a Kanawha County commissioner in the area surrounding the state capitol.

Pence said, “Let’s open up America again. President Trump and I believe very strongly that we have to open up our schools. Thank you Governor for the guidance you’ve given the community to safely reopen schools. We’re going to make sure you have the resources to be able to reopen schools.”

Today’s event also includes fundraiser activities for the Trump-Pence campaign, hosted by Justice.