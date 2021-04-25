W.Va. continues to have a high rate of gambling addiction

(WTRF) March Madness has passed, the Kentucky Derby will be here soon and we’ve had mobile betting at our fingertips to occupy our time during the pandemic.



Gambling addictions are rising across the U.S.



And according to a recent study by WalletHub, West Virginia is the ninth most gambling addicted state in the country.



1-800-GAMBLER says the Mountain State used to be higher on the list.



But the drop down isn’t because gambling is becoming less of a problem, it’s because other sates are adding more forms of legalized gambling.



The support line says it’s also worried about the impact on children.