W.Va. continues to have a high rate of gambling addiction

West Virginia Headlines
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To The Draft
April 29 2021 08:00 pm

(WTRF) March Madness has passed, the Kentucky Derby will be here soon and we’ve had mobile betting at our fingertips to occupy our time during the pandemic.


Gambling addictions are rising across the U.S.


And according to a recent study by WalletHub, West Virginia is the ninth most gambling addicted state in the country.


1-800-GAMBLER says the Mountain State used to be higher on the list.


But the drop down isn’t because gambling is becoming less of a problem, it’s because other sates are adding more forms of legalized gambling.


The support line says it’s also worried about the impact on children.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter