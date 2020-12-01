W.Va. county school board rejects charter school bid

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.— A West Virginia county school board has denied an application for the state’s first charter school.

News outlets report the Monongalia County Board of Education on Monday said the application by the West Virginia Academy failed to meet seven of 10 benchmarks established by the state.

That includes inadequate financial and facilities plans.

The academy would have located in Morgantown while recruiting students from across Monongalia County and portions of nearby Preston and Marion counties.

Academy board chairman John Treu says the deficiencies noted by the county were vague and largely subjective.

Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill last year that allows for the creation of charter schools.