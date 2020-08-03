W.Va. creates first-ever state-wide drug tip line

A cocaine consumer prepares the drug to be sniffed, during an interview with AFP in Bogota, on January 29, 2020. – Narcodiseases affect consumers in Colombia, the largest world producer of drug. The loss of nasal septum, depression, coronary, hepatic or neurological problems, sexual impotence, necrosis, are some of the diseases the UN alerts on as a consequence of the consume of narcotics. (Photo by Juan Manuel BARRERO / AFP) (Photo by JUAN MANUEL BARRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF) — Aug. 1, 2020 was a significant date in the fight against drugs across West Virginia. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) launched the first statewide toll-free drug tip line.

The line is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Anonymous tips are received by staff members of the new Narcotics Intelligence Unit who are trained to handle the information. The unit is a part of the West Virginia Fusion Center which will assign information received to an intelligence analyst.

“Multiple Homeland Security divisions have a representative at the Fusion Center, which is the location of the new Narcotics Intelligence Unit,” DHR Secretary Jeff Sandy said. “Our goal is to help every law enforcement agency in West Virginia in the war on drugs. The announcement of the first statewide drug tip line in the first month of the Narcotics Intelligence Unit’s existence shows the resolve and commitment of Gov. Justice.”

The tip line is supported by law enforcement agencies across the state. It is also endorsed by the WV Chiefs of Police Association.

Information can be provided by calling 833-905-DRUG (3784) or by going online to go.wv.gov/drugtips.