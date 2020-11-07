W.Va. DHHR map released showing Marshall County moving from red to orange

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) released its latest County Alert System Map this morning for COVID-19.

The map shows Marshall County moving from the red advisory to an orange advisory.

Ohio County remains orange as does Tyler County.

Brooke and Hancock Counties remain green.

Wetzel County remains gold.

The West Virginia Department of Education will release its Saturday Education map this evening at 5 p.m.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for the latest updates.