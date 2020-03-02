W.Va. governor signs ‘born alive’ abortion bill

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed a largely symbolic measure to penalize physicians who don’t provide medical care to a child born after an abortion.

The Republican signed the bill into law at a ceremony Monday. The measure easily passed both the GOP-held Senate and House of Delegates with supporters admitting that it’s more about sending a political message than solving an ongoing problem.

State law forbids abortions after 20 weeks and many Democrats have pointed out that murder is already a crime in West Virginia.

North Carolina’s Democratic governor vetoed a similar bill last year because he said it was unnecessary.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter