W.Va. House votes to allow bible classes in high schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – High school students in the Mountain State may soon be allowed to enroll into bible courses following a vote in the House of Delegates.

The bill will permit individual counties to make that decision.

It allows county school boards, if they would choose, to offer an elective course to high school students ninth through 12th grade. A study of the Bible in its historical, academic and it’s literary setting. Not the theology. Del. Kevan Bartlett, (R) Kanawha

However, some lawmakers worry that the bill violates the separation between church and state.

The way that they have this bill written — no, it favors one’s beliefs over another and which I think violates the establishment clause of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the West Virginia Constitution. Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha

The State Senate is considering a similar law proposal. Supporters say the bill is not discrimination because the Jewish Torah or Muslim Kuron could be studied as well.

