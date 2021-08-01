W.Va. man arrested for alleged incest and reportedly sexually abusing six female children

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) On July 30, Dennis Lawrence Norwood, 68, of Athens, W.Va., was arrested by West Virginia State Police troopers from the Princeton Detachment following a sexual abuse investigation.

Six female victims were identified, ranging from four to twelve years of age.

Norwood was arrested at his residence and charged with: Attempt to Commit a Felony – Incest (x1); Attempt to Commit a Felony – Sexual Assault 1st Degree (x2); Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in a Position of Trust (x3); Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (x6).

This investigation remains active and ongoing.