W.Va. man arrested for allegedly breaking into and burglarizing a church

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Captain R. A. Maddy of the West Virginia State Police reported that his department arrested a suspect in an alleged breaking and entering at a church in Hurricane.

Cameron Joseph Burks, 28 of Hurricane, W.Va. was arrested.

The suspect was identified from video surveillance footage.

On Sunday, July 18, Trooper J.L. Cavender took a report from Pastor Jered Green of the Teays Valley Baptist Church in Hurricane.

Pastor Jered Green reported a breaking and entering to a utility trailer, and grand larceny of items belonging to the youth group stolen from inside the trailer.

Burks was arrested early Monday morning and was taken to the Western Regional Jail awaiting his arraignment.