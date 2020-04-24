Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

W.Va. moves to start reopening, though key criteria unclear

West Virginia Headlines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has rolled out aggressive steps to reopen daycares and restaurants without setting specific benchmarks on testing, equipment and coronavirus tracking.

The Republican governor on Friday says he wants daycares and outdoor seating at restaurants to open as soon as possible.

The strategy comes days after he announced hospitals will resume elective procedures as early as next week. He will mandate testing of all daycare staff.

Still, Justice and his administration didn’t outline criteria on testing capacity, virus contact tracing and personal protective equipment availability that they were using to make their decisions.

