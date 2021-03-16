W.Va. Receives $12.4M For Substance Abuse, Mental Health

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is getting two federal grants totaling $12.4 million for substance abuse prevention and treatment and for mental health services.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the grants to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services on Monday.

Both senators noted that the pandemic brought increased isolation and hardship for those suffering from mental health issues and opioid addiction.

About $7.9 million was awarded for substance abuse prevention and treatment and $4.5 million for mental health aid.

