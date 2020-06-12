W.Va. receives over 35K fraudulent jobless claims this month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has received more than 35,000 fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims this month.

State officials on Friday said many claims have been filed using stolen personal data or were sent in with knowingly incorrect information. The fraudulent claims are slowing the process of getting unemployment benefits out to West Virginians who have already been waiting weeks.

Federal figures released Thursday said more than 4,200 West Virginians filed for jobless aid last week.

State officials have said they received 250,000 claims in about the last two-and-a-half months.

