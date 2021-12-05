W.Va.’s Joyful Night holiday celebration to be held virtually

West Virginia Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

Babydog Justice, who has become the mascot for West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery, sits on the West Virginia Governor’s seal. (Photo Courtesy: WV Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)

Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – For the second straight year, West Virginia’s Joyful Night celebration at the state Capitol in Charleston will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The holiday event with Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice is scheduled to be broadcast at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 on the West Virginia Channel and on social media platforms.

It will include the annual lighting of the state Christmas tree and performances from school bands. Cathy Justice also will announce student ornament contest winners.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter