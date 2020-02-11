W.Va. Senate passes bill to create intermediate court system

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia’s Senate has approved a bill that would create a new intermediate court system.

The bill that passed on an 18-14 vote Monday now goes to the House of Delegates.

The Legislature has made numerous attempts in past sessions to approve similar legislation without success.

Nine states currently have no intermediate court system. Morgan County Republican Charles Trump said the new court would expedite cases and relieve the caseloads of overburdened circuit judges.

Several Democrats said the court would be wasteful spending and add another layer of government in a time of a tight state budget.

