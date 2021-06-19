W.Va. state mask mandate ends tomorrow

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Day is Sunday, and there will be a big change coming to the Mountain State…no more masks!

Gov. Justice said the mask mandate will be lifted tomorrow, June 20, for those that are not vaccinated.

Justice previously lifted the mask mandate in May for those fully vaccinated. With tomorrow’s order, all mask mandates are finished.

NO MORE MASKS: West Virginia lifts mask mandate if you are fully vaccinated

“Remember you do not have a constitutional right to not to wear a mask, but any private business and school can require you to wear a mask regardless of this executive order,’ said Gov. Justice.