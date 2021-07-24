W.Va. State Police hope to win national “Best Looking Cruiser” contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) is participating once again in the American Association of State Troopers AAST Best Looking Cruiser contest.

The WVSP submitted a striking photo for the contest featuring a cruiser at the state capitol in Charleston.

The Georgia State Police cruiser was voted the“2020 Best Looking Cruiser.” The contest began a friendly competition between state agencies as a fun way to allow community support and interaction with law enforcement in a positive manner.

Voting will begin Tuesday, July 20, 2021 12:00 p.m. (EST) and continue through Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. (EST).

This year’s contest will be tabulated through the SurveyMonkey website.

To cast your vote in the “2021 Best Looking Cruiser Contest” here.

You can see the daily rankings on the AAST Facebook page.

The winner will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and be featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2022 Wall Calendar.” The calendars will be available for purchase at www.statetroopers.org beginning Oct. 1, 2021. Calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.