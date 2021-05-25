W.Va. State Police issue an Amber Alert for missing W.Va. toddler

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The West Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER ALERT for Marion and surrounding counties in West Virginia.

Emmalina Hinnerman (3 years of age) was allegedly abducted by her paternal grandmother, Rose Mary Glaspell, (46 years of age).

They were last seen leaving Country Club Road in Fairmont, WV, in a gray car, unknown model or registration, on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

All media inquiries or sightings should be referred to Marion County Sherriff’s Department at 304-367-5300 or call 911.

Child description

Name: Emmalina Hinnerman
Gender: FemaleWeight: 36 lbs.
Hair Color: BrownAge: 3
Skin Color:Height: 3 Ft.
Last Seen: Country Club Road, Fairmont, WV

