W.Va. state trooper shot during search for a murder suspect

West Virginia Headlines
Posted: / Updated:
June 10 2021 05:00 pm

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – Police say a West Virginia state trooper was shot and a suspect was found dead after a standoff on Friday.

State police Capt. Shallon R. Oglesby says state police and members of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a suspect in a murder case.

Oglesby says the trooper, who was wearing a ballistic vest, was shot while inside a Martinsburg residence and was taken for medical evaluation.

Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home. Officers entered the residence after an exchange of gunfire and found the suspect deceased. Neither the suspect nor the trooper was identified.

This incident is on-going and the WVSP is continuing to investigate. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter