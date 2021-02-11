W.Va. Superintendent waives GPA requirement to participate in extracurricular activities

The West Virginia Superintendent of Schools has approved a waiver that allows students to participate in extracurricular activities without the necessary grades.

West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch passed the waiver on Wednesday, Feb. 11, which allows those with grade point averages below 2.0 at the end of the fall semester to continue participating fully in extracurricular activities through Friday, Mar. 19.

“Our students have experienced academic, social/emotional and developmental interruptions at levels we have never experienced before, and the impact has been undeniable. This waiver will allow them to return to some level of normalcy as a part of their team or club, give them the support of teachers and coaches; and allow them to reconnect to fellow classmates and team members. We hope, in turn, this will also allow them to regain their academic footing.” CLAYTON BURCH, WEST VIRGINIA SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS

On Jan. 11, Governor Jim Justice issued an executive order to permit winter sports teams to begin practice on Feb. 14, with competitions beginning Mar. 3.

“We understand the importance of athletics and extracurriculars in the lives of our children, and we want to give them every opportunity to experience academics, club activities and athletics because these activities play such an important part in their growth and development. Our goal is not to diminish the importance of academic achievement, but rather, to support it.”W. CLAYTON BURCH, WEST VIRGINIA SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS