W.Va. virus cases linked to Myrtle Beach trips continue to rise

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Coronavirus cases in West Virginia linked to travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, continue to rise as health officials push for people to follow safety precautions.

Preston County health officials on Friday said they have now connected 16 cases to travel to the popular beach tourism spot.

Across West Virginia, state officials said around 30 cases have emerged following trips to Myrtle Beach.

In Kanawha County, which has reported at least six cased linked to Myrtle Beach trips, local health officials are offering free, drive-up testing at multiple sites next week.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice asked travelers to get tested for the virus and consider quarantining after returning to the state.

LATEST POSTS: