W. Virginia man accused of trying to fling feces at police

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man is accused of spitting at and trying to throw his own feces at police following a traffic stop.

A criminal complaint says Thomas Edward Oxley Jr. of Charleston faces multiple offenses, including speeding, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer.

The Herald-Dispatch reports Milton police stopped Oxley on Sunday along Interstate 64.

During processing, Oxley allegedly told an officer to remove his handcuffs so that they could fight.

The complaint says Oxley allegedly then pulled down his pants to defecate and tried to throw the feces at officers.