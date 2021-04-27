Walmart issues call for West Virginia businesses that want to sell their products in stores

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Only a few days remain for West Virginia entrepreneurs to apply for Walmart’s eighth annual Open Call for products made, grown or assembled in the United States. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 30. Entrepreneurs and small businesses with shelf-ready products can find the application and more information about the event, via Walmart-jump.com.

For the second consecutive year, Walmart will hold its Open Call in a virtual format, and one-on-one opportunities to meet with company merchants remain available. So far, more than 2,900 businesses have applied for the chance to pitch their products, and more than 9,300 merchant meetings have been requested for the June 30 event.

On March 3, Walmart announced a new commitment to spend an additional $350 billion on items made, grown or assembled in the United States. It’s estimated that this spend will support more than 750,000 new American jobs. Walmart’s Open Call is one way in which the company supports this commitment.

“We learned last year that offering Open Call in a virtual format allows us to reach hundreds more businesses and discover more American-made products that might appeal to our customers,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for global sourcing and U.S. manufacturing. “Given the momentum of our recently announced $350 billion commitment to buy products made, grown or assembled in the United States over the next 10 years, we’ve seen even more interest in Open Call. Small businesses of all kinds will participate – and that’s good for them, Walmart, and our customers.”

Now in its eighth year, Open Call allows participants the opportunity to secure deals to reach customers through Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs and Walmart.com. This year’s event will include similar programming to last year. In addition to one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants, participants will have an opportunity to hear directly from Walmart executives at the hour-long kickoff of the event. Smaller breakout sessions will be available throughout the day where suppliers can learn more on valuable topics and about resources available to them.

Apply for Open Call today by visiting Walmart-jump.com. And you can join the conversation on your social media channels by using #WalmartOpenCall.

In West Virginia, Walmart has 44 stores, employing 11,834 associates in the state. Walmart will spend $12.4 million with West Virginia suppliers in fiscal year 2021, supporting 5,403 West Virginia supplier jobs, officials said. Also in fiscal year 2021, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $7.4 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in West Virginia, according to a news release.