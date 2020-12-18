Want The Greenbrier all to yourself? You can now rent the whole resort

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Have you ever though about having a resort all to your own? Or maybe you are you looking for the ultimate Christmas gift for somebody who seemingly has it all?

The Greenbrier, the 700-room resort in the mountains of southern West Virginia, is offering a unique opportunity to buy out the entire resort during select dates in January and February.

With a $250,000 per night commitment, “America’s Resort” can be all yours. Its grounds, mineral spa, restaurants, and more than 55 activities can all be your personal playground.

“It’s really an incredible opportunity to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Dr. Jill Justice, President of The Greenbrier. “Just imagine having this amazing property to enjoy with your family and friends or your business. It would certainly be an unforgettable stay.”

An agreement must be signed by December 31, 2020, and the event must take place prior to February 28, 2021. The $250,000, of which $100,000 must be used toward rooms, and the remainder toward food, beverages, audio-visual from PSAV, décor from Gillespie’s Flowers and Productions or activities. The amount cannot be used for The Casino Club or retail purchases. Some restaurants and The Casino Club may be required to be open for members and guests with existing reservations. This promotion cannot be combined with any other hotel offers, and other restrictions may apply.

For more information, call 304-536-4903.