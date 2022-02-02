Washington PA man guilty of sex charge with West Virginia minor

James Russell Loar, Jr., 40, of Washington, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to traveling to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

According to court documents and statements made during the plea hearing, Loar traveled from Washington, Pennsylvania, to Clay County, West Virginia to have sex with a 14-year-old minor.

Loar had been communicating with the minor via Snapchat for nearly a year, and his communications with her were sexual says the DOJ.

The DOJ says the minor’s parents had learned about his communications, informed him of her age, but his communications continued.

According to authorities, when Loar traveled to Clay County, he met with the minor and invited her into his truck. The minor’s mother happened to be driving by and intervened.

After he was arrested, Loar admitted to sending a pornographic picture to the minor as well as telling her that he wanted to perform sex acts with her.

If the plea agreement is accepted by the Court, Loar will be sentenced to between 87 months to 108 months in prison to be followed by 15 years of supervised release when he is sentenced on May 4, 2022.

He also will be required to register as a sex offender.