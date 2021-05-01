WATCH: Baby Dog reveals her Kentucky Derby picks (with some help from Gov. Justice)

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va.: (WTRF) —

Baby Dog, Governor Jim Justice’s English Bulldog, made a special appearance Friday at the governor’s briefing and revealed her top picks for today’s Kentucky Derby.

She even wore her fanciest hat. Her milliner really put a lot of work into that headpiece.

Here are the equine names you need to know to make that winning bet:

  • Essential Quality for the win
  • Highly Motivated will come in right along with Essential Quality
  • Hot Rod Charley for the longshot

“If you would like to parlay them all together into some kind of trifecta, if that’s what it’s called, Baby Dog has put a stake in the sand.

Gov. Jim Justice, Baby Dog’s Dad

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter