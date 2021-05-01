WATCH: Baby Dog reveals her Kentucky Derby picks (with some help from Gov. Justice)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.: (WTRF) —
Baby Dog, Governor Jim Justice’s English Bulldog, made a special appearance Friday at the governor’s briefing and revealed her top picks for today’s Kentucky Derby.
She even wore her fanciest hat. Her milliner really put a lot of work into that headpiece.
Here are the equine names you need to know to make that winning bet:
- Essential Quality for the win
- Highly Motivated will come in right along with Essential Quality
- Hot Rod Charley for the longshot
“If you would like to parlay them all together into some kind of trifecta, if that’s what it’s called, Baby Dog has put a stake in the sand.Gov. Jim Justice, Baby Dog’s Dad