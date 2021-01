Charleston W.Va. (WTRF)- The ceremony will include the swearing-in of the Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Treasurer, State Auditor, Commissioner of Agriculture, and Supreme Court Justices.

After taking his oath of office, Gov. Justice will give his inaugural address.

Due to COVID-19 protocols and due to security protocols, attendance is limited to dignitaries, families of those being sworn in, members of the media, and other invited guests.