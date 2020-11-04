WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia DHHR released its Wednesday numbers with 3 new COVID-19 related deaths and 394 new cases.

On Friday, Gov. Justice said that the family setting at Thanksgiving is probably more dangerous than a WVU football game.

Gov. Justice also said on Friday that the Northern Panhandle needs tests to bring down infection rate

If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.